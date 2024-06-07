John Carter set to be in Butler County court today; plea possible

“I have so much to say,” Markham said this morning. “Hardly feels like justice of Katelyn. But I understand and support the Butler County prosecutors.”

A grand jury indicted Carter in March 2023 on a single count of murder under two sections of the law following a monthslong review by investigators from the county prosecutor’s office.

He has been free since arraignment in April 2023 after posting a $1 million bond shortly after the indictment.

Markham was days away from her 22nd birthday when she vanished in August 2011 from her Fairfield townhouse. Her skeletal remains were found April 7, 2013, in a remote wooded area in Indiana about 30 miles from her home. Her death was ruled a homicide, but the cause of death has not been determined.