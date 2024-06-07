BreakingNews
John Carter set to be in Butler County court today; plea possible

Man is accused of killing his fiancée, Fairfield’s Katelyn Markham, in 2011.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Crime & Law
By
19 minutes ago
X

John Carter, who is accused of killing his fiancée Katelyn Markham in 2011, is expected to be in a Butler County courtroom this morning for a hearing ahead of his June 24 murder trial.

A plea is likely, according to sources and her father, Dave Markham, who met with prosecutors this week. The plea is likely to a lesser offense of involuntary manslaughter.

“I have so much to say,” Markham said this morning. “Hardly feels like justice of Katelyn. But I understand and support the Butler County prosecutors.”

A grand jury indicted Carter in March 2023 on a single count of murder under two sections of the law following a monthslong review by investigators from the county prosecutor’s office.

He has been free since arraignment in April 2023 after posting a $1 million bond shortly after the indictment.

Markham was days away from her 22nd birthday when she vanished in August 2011 from her Fairfield townhouse. Her skeletal remains were found April 7, 2013, in a remote wooded area in Indiana about 30 miles from her home. Her death was ruled a homicide, but the cause of death has not been determined.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

