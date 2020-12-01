Judge cites ‘sheer terror’ of gunpoint rapes, sends teen to prison for decades

“The sheer terror caused by Mr. Jones to the women is difficult to imagine,” the judge said.

Prosecutors, in a sentencing memorandum, asked the judge to sentence Jones to 39 to 40 years in prison.

“A sentence of 39 or 40 years would adequately protect the community from the pre-meditated, predatory behavior of defendant, and would not demean the seriousness of the offenses committed against both (women),” the memorandum said. “These offenses require a strict and severe punishment from the court in order to protect the community and punish the offender.”

The memorandum said Jones faced a sentence between nine and 126 years in the case.

Along with the prison sentence, Jones, who was 16 at the time of the sexual assaults, will have to undergo supervised release when he gets out of prison. He also was designated a Tier III sex offender, meaning that once he is free he will have to register his address every 90 days with his local sheriff’s office for the rest of his life.

Neither of the victims appeared in court to give victim impact statements, and Jones declined to speak at the sentencing when given an opportunity.

“Thankfully, this serial rapist was identified and arrested before he could commit additional sexual assaults,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated in a release. “Hopefully, the residents of the Salem Village neighborhood can rest easier knowing that this defendant will be incarcerated for nearly the next four decades.”