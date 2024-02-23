Judge finds Dayton man guilty of shooting, sexually assaulting woman in June 2022

Brown, who waived his right to a jury trial, is scheduled to be sentenced March 12.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police were called June 11, 2022, to the 600 block of Neal Avenue, where they found a woman sitting on the front steps of a house with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The woman told officers she was walking home on South Smithville Road early that day when a man came up behind her.

“He made a vulgar statement and put a gun to her head,” according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court. “He struck her several times with the gun and in doing so the firearm discharged striking (the woman) in the leg, breaking her femur.”

Brown reportedly forced the woman into a vehicle and then drove away. The woman attempted to pull at the steering wheel while the vehicle was moving, but Brown hit her multiple times and knocked her unconscious, according to the affidavit.

Brown remains held in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting sentencing.