Judge grants treatment instead of conviction for hospital RN accused of diluting meds

Crime & Law
By
7 minutes ago
X

A Registered Nurse accused of diluting some medications and falsifying paperwork at the hospital where she worked was granted intervention instead of conviction.

Barbara Dunn, 42, of Franklin was ordered by Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge E. Gerald Parker Jr. to enter into a drug treatment facility or program for at least one year and not more than five years in addition to up to five years of basic supervision by the Montgomery County Probation Services Department, according to court documents.

As part of the order, Dunn pleaded guilty the lesser included offense of attempted tampering with drugs and to indicted charges of illegal processing of drug documents, according to court records filed last week.

ExploreMotorcycle gang indicted in racketeering scheme: What are they accused of?

The incident happened May 7 and involved the prescription medication lorazepam, according to her indictment. It is the generic for Ativan, used to treat seizure disorders, anxiety and sleeping problems related to anxiety, and to relieve stress in cancer patients.

“The defendant was employed as an RN at (Miami Valley Hospital) and is accused of falsifying paperwork documenting the administration of drugs to patients and diluting some medications,” said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

The case was investigated by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy. Her nursing license is suspended, according to the Ohio Board of Nursing.

In Other News
1
One of pair accused of luring, robbing man sentenced to prison
2
Former Montgomery County Jail corrections officer skips court in theft...
3
Woman gets 9 months in prison in Dayton chase with 100 mph top speed
4
Harrison Twp. man indicted, accused of shooting man in the leg in...
5
4 accused of stealing $157,000 in Apple watches at The Greene plead...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top