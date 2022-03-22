Jury deliberates case of man accused of shooting father in front of sons in Riverside

Sterling Houston Roberts, 38, is charged in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio in connection to the Aug. 15, 2017, shooting death of Robert “Bobby” Caldwell.

During opening statements two weeks ago, U.S. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Amy Smith said Roberts killed Caldwell because he felt it was his fault that his girlfriend, Tawnney Caldwell, lost custody of the three boys to their father.