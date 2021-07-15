Ex-wife gets 35-year sentence in Riverside man’s death in front of kids

Robert Caldwell and his sons left the building at around 5:57 p.m.

“Immediately thereafter, Sterling Roberts quickly got up from a squatting position behind a mailbox and ran toward Robert Caldwell while firing shots from the handgun that he and Tawnney Caldwell had retrieved from (the Dayton home),” the court document says. “Robert Caldwell fell to the ground, and his sons fled the scene. Sterling Roberts stood between Robert Caldwell’s legs and appeared to continue shooting Robert Caldwell in the head. Sterling Roberts then fled the scene.”

Roberts defense attorney Donald Malarcik told the Dayton Daily News last month that they do not agree with the statements in a co-defendant’s plea agreement.

Tawnney Caldwell, Roberts, Roberts’ brother Chance Deakin, Tawnney Caldwell’s mother Chandra Harmon her her husband James T. Harmon are all listed as defendants in the federal criminal case.

Chandra Harmon pleaded guilty in January to aiding and abetting the intimidation of a witness and James T. Harmon pleaded in June to aiding and abetting a felon in possession of a firearm. They have not been sentenced.

Chance Deakin was sentenced in February 2020 to more than two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting a felon in possession of a firearm.

Roberts is still awaiting trial in the case.