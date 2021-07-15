Ex-wife gets 35-year sentence in Riverside man’s death in front of kids

The ex-wife of a man who was gunned down in front of his three children in August 2017 was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Dayton.
Tawnney Caldwell received a sentence of 35 years in federal prison after she pleaded guilty in October 2020 to interstate stalking in connection to the death of Robert “Bobby” Caldwell, her former husband, with whom prosecutors said she had an ongoing custody dispute. Those involved in the case had recommended a sentence of 20 to 35 years in prison.
Robert Caldwell and his three children left a counseling appointment around 6 p.m. Aug. 15, 2017, in Riverside. While crossing the parking lot, Caldwell was shot multiple times in front of his children and died at the scene, according to federal court documents.
The accused shooter is Sterling Roberts, Tawnney Caldwell’s boyfriend.
Prosecutors said Robert Caldwell was ordered by a magistrate to go to counseling with his children once a week and that his ex-wife received text messages about the appointments so she knew when her ex-husband would be there. They said at around 4 p.m. Roberts left Tawnney Caldwell’s home and went to the area of the Cornerstone Building on Linden Avenue in Riverside.
Robert Caldwell and his sons left the building at around 5:57 p.m.
“Immediately thereafter, Sterling Roberts quickly got up from a squatting position behind a mailbox and ran toward Robert Caldwell while firing shots from the handgun that he and Tawnney Caldwell had retrieved from (the Dayton home),” the court document says. “Robert Caldwell fell to the ground, and his sons fled the scene. Sterling Roberts stood between Robert Caldwell’s legs and appeared to continue shooting Robert Caldwell in the head. Sterling Roberts then fled the scene.”
Roberts defense attorney Donald Malarcik told the Dayton Daily News last month that they do not agree with the statements in a co-defendant’s plea agreement.
Tawnney Caldwell, Roberts, Roberts’ brother Chance Deakin, Tawnney Caldwell’s mother Chandra Harmon her her husband James T. Harmon are all listed as defendants in the federal criminal case.
Chandra Harmon pleaded guilty in January to aiding and abetting the intimidation of a witness and James T. Harmon pleaded in June to aiding and abetting a felon in possession of a firearm. They have not been sentenced.
Chance Deakin was sentenced in February 2020 to more than two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting a felon in possession of a firearm.
Roberts is still awaiting trial in the case.