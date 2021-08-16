Woman sentenced to 70 months for ‘cover up’ where man was killed in front of kids in Riverside

Federal prosecutors said in a court document in the case against Harmon that she tried to persuade a witness, who was identified in court as her husband, James Harmon, from providing information to the FBI and instructed Harmon to dispose of a firearm.

They also accused Chandra Harmon of knowing about the plot to kill Bobby Caldwell. She has denied that.

Prosecutors asked the judge to sentence Chandra Harmon to the recommended guideline of 70 to 87 months in prison, while the defense Monday asked the judge to sentence her to 36 months in prison.

“Once I learned what happened, I should have just stayed completely out of it and allow the criminal justice system to work,” Chandra Harmon said in court. “I felt that I was in a panic, I became upset, worried, concerned for my daughter and I knew that giving advice … to them was wrong.”

It was out of a concern for her daughter and husband that she crossed the line by counseling her husband not to cooperate with authorities, the defense said in the memorandum filed ahead of the sentencing hearing.

Monday’s hearing followed a hearing held in July when Bobby’s Caldwell’s sister, brother, mother and wife spoke to the judge about him. They said he was a caring and adored his children.

They also expressed that they felt Chandra Harmon knew about the murder plot and could have stopped it and said that she harassed their family afterward. Bobby Caldwell’s brother said she was not a loyal mother, but instead an evil criminal.

Robert Caldwell’s wife also spoke and said that Robert Caldwell would have forgiven the defendants because that’s the type of guy he was.

Meanwhile, three character witnesses who knew Chandra Harmon through her work as a nurse spoke on her behalf. They said they had never seen her treat anyone poorly, but rather is respected for the way she cares for children who are sick.

Rose allowed Harmon to voluntarily turn herself into authorities at a later date.