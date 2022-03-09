Trial begins for man accused of shooting a father in front of kids in Riverside parking lot

Smith said eventually a burner phone was purchased and Roberts went to the Cornerstone Building on Linden Avenue in Riverside where he waited for Bobby Caldwell to emerge from a counseling session.

“Sterling shot Bobby again and again and again, causing Bobby to fall to the ground,” Smith said. Smith added that Bobby Caldwell’s children were with him and “within feet” of the bullets.

She said the gun used to kill Bobby Caldwell has not been recovered. Smith also said there is surveillance video that was taken from a nearby building that the jury will see.

Meanwhile, defense attorney Donald Malarcik shifted much of the blame onto Tawnney Caldwell during his opening statements. He said that Tawnney Caldwell hired, coerced and/or threatened someone else into killing Bobby Caldwell and that it wasn’t Sterling Roberts.

An alternative suspect was not named during the opening statement. Tawnney Caldwell was sentenced to 35 years in prison for her role in Bobby Caldwell’s death after she pleaded guilty to interstate stalking.

The defense attorney said his client didn’t try to kill Bobby Caldwell during their first encounter either, saying instead that Bobby Caldwell and Roberts had an ongoing feud between them since they were young and would argue and fight regularly. He said that Tawnney Caldwell wanted Roberts to kill Bobby Caldwell, but someone else ultimately did.

“Sterling Roberts is not guilty of the murder of Bobby Caldwell,” Malacik said.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.