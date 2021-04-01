Jury finds Dayton man guilty of murder over $10

A Dayton man was found guilty as charged Thursday in the stabbing death of another man after an argument over $10.
James C. Miller, 57, was convicted by a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court jury of two counts of murder and three counts of felonious assault in the July 8, 2020, death of 58-year-old Terry Young.
The men had been metal scrapping when Miller began to argue with Young in an alley behind Gebhart Street in Dayton. Miller said he had been cheated out of about $10.
Miller “stabbed the victim twice in the neck with a knife then got into his vehicle and drove towards the victim, striking him before fleeing,” a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office stated.
Young was pronounced dead at the scene.
Miller later was arrested in Haysi, Virginia, and had to be extradited to Ohio.
During his trial, Miller’s defense said that the men were friends and that during the argument Young had a knife and threatened their client, who stabbed him in self-defense.
Miller will be sentenced April 15.