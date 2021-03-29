Man accused of killing another over money claims self-defense during trial

Prosecutors asked the jurors how much money would it take for them to stab their friend, alleging that Miller became angry with Young after a day of dumpster diving and scrapping.

They said the small amount of money the two were arguing about “maybe a little unclear” but what is not was that Miller stabbed Young and then hit him with his car before fleeing the state. Previously, prosecutors said it was an argument about $10.

Meanwhile, the defense painted a different picture to the jury saying that Miller was acting in self-defense when he stabbed Young. They said that Young threatened Miller, that Young was had a knife and that Miller was defending himself.

The defense also argued on Monday that Miller did not hit Young with a vehicle. They said Miller and Young were not enemies, but rather spent significant time with each other.

The trial is expected to last at least a couple of days.