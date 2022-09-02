Jury finds man guilty of killing mother in Perry Twp.

Taylor Wesley Walter, 30, was convicted of two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 21.

On Feb. 12, 2020, a neighbor reportedly found Walter’s mother, 60-year-old Donna Walter, dead inside her home in the 1300 block of Pyrmont Road. Donna’s sister asked a neighbor to check on her after the sister couldn’t reach Donna by phone or text, according to a press release the prosecutor’s office previously released.