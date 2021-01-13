Perry Twp. man indicted for murder in mother’s stabbing death

Taylor Wesley Walter will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced.

Walter’s mother, 60-year-old Donna Walter, was found dead Feb. 12 inside her home on Brookville Pyrmont Road in Perry Twp. after her sister — and Taylor Walter’s aunt — became concerned when she could not reach her by phone or text. After she asked the victim’s neighbor to check on her, the neighbor found Donna Walter unconscious and bloody and called 911, according to a release from the prosecutor’s office.