Perry Twp. man indicted for murder in mother’s stabbing death

A 28-year-old man was indicted Wednesday on murder charges in the February 2020 stabbing death of his mother at the home where he lived with her.
Taylor Wesley Walter will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced.
Walter’s mother, 60-year-old Donna Walter, was found dead Feb. 12 inside her home on Brookville Pyrmont Road in Perry Twp. after her sister — and Taylor Walter’s aunt — became concerned when she could not reach her by phone or text. After she asked the victim’s neighbor to check on her, the neighbor found Donna Walter unconscious and bloody and called 911, according to a release from the prosecutor’s office.
Donna Walter was pronounced deceased after Perry Twp. police and Brookville medics responded to the home in the 13000 block of Brookville Pyrmont Road,
Taylor Walter was taken into custody at the Englewood Meijer parking lot within two hours of the discovery of his mother’s body. He faced preliminary charges of murder and domestic violence. Although Perry Twp. police at the time identified Walter as a suspect, he later was released from jail pending further investigation.
Walter previously was indicted in June 2020 for burglary and weapons charges in an unrelated case that happened June 4 on Johnsonville Brookville Road in Perry Twp. He is accused of stealing the homeowner’s 9mm handgun, the prosecutor’s office said. That case is scheduled for trial in April.
At the time of his mother’s homicide, Walter was under indictment for aggravated possession of drugs from an incident that happened on Sept. 3, 2019, on Upper Lewisburg Road. That case is pending, the release stated.
Walter remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.
