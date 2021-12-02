Jury finds Victor Santana guilty in Dayton murder case

Gibson, 19 at the time of the shooting, said he thought the vehicle was abandoned in the garage, which was pitch-black, and that the trio just wanted a place to smoke pot.

“We just wanted to get high, go home,” he said.

Gibson said Santana opened the door and fired shots into the vehicle without warning.

“He didn’t say nothing at all,” he testified.

Gibson, who was not shot, said he hid underneath the car and was able to escape once Santana left.

Defense attorney Lucas Wilder said Santana was watching TV when he heard and saw people he thought were adults going through his front gate around 11 p.m. and that Santana was afraid they were going to come into his house. Santana retrieved his gun, lost sight of the people and went outside to find them. Wilder said after Santana got to the garage, he opened a car door and found the teens inside.

He said he didn’t know if the individuals inside had weapons or were going to attack him.

“In that moment, fear hits him and he decides to shoot,” Wilder said.

Santana remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

A sentencing date has not been set.