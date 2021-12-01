Survivor in garage shooting case says man fired quickly

Harrison and Henderson were shot and killed. Gibson said he was able to sneak underneath the vehicle and hide until Santana returned to his home.

The trial against Santana, who is charged with murder and felonious assault in the case, entered day two Wednesday with Gibson’s testimony. Prosecutors argued during opening arguments Tuesday that Santana used the cover of night to sneak up on the three to shoot at them.

Gibson was not shot during the incident.

Meanwhile, Santana’s defense said that the man didn’t know if the people in his garage had weapons or if they intended to enter his home; and that he was acting in self-defense at the time of the shooting.

Gibson, who was 19 at the time of the incident, said that when he first spoke to police, he told them that he never entered the garage — because he was on probation for robbery and didn’t want to go to jail. But he said he told them the truth when he said he was inside the car with the teenagers during the shooting.

He said he never had an opportunity to tell Santana that they thought the vehicle was abandoned, or that they weren’t trying to hurt anyone, before the man opened fire.

The jury trial is expected to last throughout this week.