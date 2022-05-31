JUST IN: Kettering police investigate new post office mailbox theft

Questions about how many keys exist and what is being done to either collect them or render them useless weren’t immediately responded to by the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office Monday.

Four people were arrested May 19 in the 3200 block of Gracemore Avenue on preliminary theft and receiving stolen property charges, Kettering Police Chief Chip Protsman said. The four have not been charged, according to online court records.

In March, four different people were charged in connection to a string of check thefts from mailboxes. Michael E. George, of Cincinnati, Brittany L. Kinder and Daniel L. Yates, both of Newport, Ky., face charges and the cases against them are pending, according to online court records. Meanwhile, records show a motion for treatment in lieu of conviction was granted last week for Craig A. Ross of Dayton.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office previously reported that it is investigating numerous incidents of checks being stolen from outdoor mailboxes since February. Capt. Mike Brem recommended that people drop the mail inside post offices and not use the mailboxes outside.