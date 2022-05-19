BreakingNews
Arrests made in mailbox thefts, Kettering police to give update today
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Arrests made in mailbox thefts, Kettering police to give update today

Lead Sales Associate, Theresa Warych empties the mailboxes in front of the U.S. Post Office on Stroop Rd. in Kettering Wednesday March 30, 2022. Four men, one from Dayton, were recently charged with a string of check thefts from U.S. Postal Service mailboxes in Oakwood and Kettering. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Lead Sales Associate, Theresa Warych empties the mailboxes in front of the U.S. Post Office on Stroop Rd. in Kettering Wednesday March 30, 2022. Four men, one from Dayton, were recently charged with a string of check thefts from U.S. Postal Service mailboxes in Oakwood and Kettering. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Crime & Law
By
11 minutes ago

Kettering police will release information about arrests made this morning in connection with thefts from post office boxes in the area.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. We will update this story as information is released.

A postal service key that unlocks “all Dayton-area mailboxes” was stolen recently, according to a Dayton police incident report. At least seven post office mailboxes in Beavercreek, Dayton, Kettering, Centerville and Washington Twp. were hit in the last week, according to police.

ExploreRELATED: Stolen postal service key ‘unlocks all mailboxes in the Dayton area,’ police say

Thousands of dollars worth of checks have been reported stolen from outdoor post office mailboxes to law enforcement officers in Montgomery County, Kettering and Riverside this year.

In a rash of thefts earlier this month in Kettering, Dayton and Beavercreek, four drop boxes were found open with “mail totes” nearby, according to police.

Outdoor drop boxes typically are not monitored by cameras, according to the authorities.

ExploreRELATED: More mail thefts in Beavercreek, Dayton, Kettering; van eludes police in chase

In Other News
1
3 charged in double shooting at Dayton drive-thru
2
3 fugitives indicted for murder, felonious assault, attempted murder in...
3
‘It makes my visions come back to the forefront:’ Oregon District...
4
Suspect in Dayton shooting, SWAT standoff identified
5
Three years after a quadruple murder, death penalty trial appears to be...

About the Authors

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter
Follow Parker Perry on facebookFollow Parker Perry on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top