Arrests made in mailbox thefts, Kettering police to give update today

A postal service key that unlocks “all Dayton-area mailboxes” was stolen recently, according to a Dayton police incident report. At least seven post office mailboxes in Beavercreek, Dayton, Kettering, Centerville and Washington Twp. were hit in the last week, according to police.