Two people shot at Kettering bowling alley early Saturday

A shooting occurred at Poelking Woodman Lanes in Kettering early Saturday morning. JEREMY P. KELLEY / STAFF

Local News
40 minutes ago
17-year-old male in custody; both victims treated and released

A shooting occurred at Poelking Woodman Lanes at 3200 Woodman Drive in Kettering around 12:05 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Kettering Police.

Police said when officers arrived, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds. One victim was transported to Kettering Hospital and the other victim to Miami Valley South Hospital. Both were treated for their injuries and released, police said.

A 17-year-old male suspect is currently in custody at Montgomery County’s Juvenile Justice Center. He is being held on two counts of felonious assault and one count of carrying concealed weapons, according to police.

The bowling alley was open for business Saturday morning, hosting dozens of youth bowlers. Employees declined to comment, saying they had not been at the site the previous night.

We will update as we learn more.

