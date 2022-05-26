Juvenile taken to hospital after stabbing in New Lebanon

A juvenile has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in the parking lot of the McDonald’s at 350 W. Main St. in New Lebanon.
Police on scene said that the stabbing occurred during an altercation between two groups of juveniles, and that the injury was not life-threatening.
They said that the groups knew each other and the stabbing was not a random attack.
New Lebanon and Jackson Township police were investigating, and searched a nearby yard for evidence.
McDonald’s was closed, and New Lebanon police asked residents to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
West Carrollton man found guilty of murder in death of 6-week-old girl
2
Greene County man charged with murder in Xenia bar shooting
3
Woman accused of hitting Montgomery County deputy with car sentenced
4
Dayton corruption probe: What happened with all defendants after years...
5
Youth celebrated for graduating from Juvenile Treatment Court program
About the Author