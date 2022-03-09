Hamburger icon
Kettering man faces more than two dozen child porn charges

Brent Lee Hasseman

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A 52-year-old Kettering man is charged with more than two dozen child pornography-related charges.

Brent Lee Hasseman was arraigned Wednesday in Kettering Municipal Court for 15 counts of pandering obscenity involving minor and 15 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Hasseman is accused of having more than 50 images and videos on his cellphone of “children involved in sexually oriented and/or obscene behavior,” according to a criminal complaint.

Some of the children depicted were younger than 6, and the charges involve incidents between March 1 and April 30, 2021, the court document stated.

Hasseman is held on $100,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

