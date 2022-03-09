Hamburger icon
Union City man in custody after child porn videos, images reportedly found during search

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
44 minutes ago

A 50-year-old Union City man is in custody after dozens of videos and images of child porn were reportedly found during a search of his home.

The investigation began after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program contacted Union City police about the suspect uploading child porn using Instagram, according to a Facebook post by the Union City Police Department.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for his address and found more than 40 pornographic videos involving children and multiple images, according to police. Several items were reportedly seized for forensic evaluation.

Jared F Brown. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails

Police arrested Jared F. Brown, who is being held in the Darke County Jail on preliminary charges, including deception to obtain matter harmful to juveniles, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material, according to Miami Valley Jail records. He has not been formally charged at this time.

“Our agency will continue to investigate these heinous crimes. We will do all in our power to ensure Jared Brown is charged with all appropriate offenses as we continue our investigation,” said Chief Mark Ater. “...We will do our part in preventing children from being sexually exploited. We will also continue to work in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies to put individuals behind bars.”

