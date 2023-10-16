Kettering police investigating animal cruelty video making rounds on social media

Kettering police are investigating a video that circulated about an “animal cruelty incident” that was alleged to have happened in Kettering.

On social media, police said that the video is under investigation, and that they are working to confirm the location where the video was filmed.

Police said that they believe that the video was created “some time ago” and just recently posted to social media, which is the main reason that the location is unclear.

The department also responded to comments that they had received about the investigation, saying that they would not be providing all of the information that they know about the video both due to state public record laws and in order to protect the integrity of the case.

“Before making an arrest, we must first establish not only probable cause that a specific incident happened at a specific location in our city, but furthermore determine that we have jurisdiction over where it occurred,” the department said.

Kettering police asked that anyone with information about the video to contact Sgt. Mason at 937-296-2595.

We have reached out to Kettering police for more information on the video and investigation.

