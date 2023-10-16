WATCH: Video shows moments after Kettering off-duty officer shoots man last week

Kettering police have released body camera footage showing the moments after an off-duty officer shot a suspect in an alleged armed robbery earlier this month.

Four officers can be seen coming around the side of a house to a backyard where a man is on his knees on the ground.

Police approach the man with their guns drawn as they tell him to put his hands in the air.

“He’s got a gun right in front of him,” one of the officers can be heard saying.

The man remains on the ground with his hands on his knees as officers walk over to him. One of the officers gets behind the man and grabs his arm as he pushes the man to the ground to handcuff him.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man, has not been formally charged as of Monday afternoon. He could face aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, vehicle theft and having weapons under disability charges.

The incident started around 2 p.m. on Oct. 8 after Kettering officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Wilmington Pike Meijer.

The store manager told dispatch a customer said he was robbed at gunpoint in the store parking lot.

The suspect ordered the customer to withdraw money from an ATM in the store and was waiting in a blue truck when the customer approached Meijer employees for help, according to a police report.

Shortly after police arrived, an officer reported seeing a man matching the suspect’s description on Tangent Drive in the neighborhood behind the Meijer.

An off-duty officer found the suspect behind a house in the 4400 block of Tangent Drive. The suspect pointed a gun at the off-duty officer, who shot at the man, according to police.

A woman who lived at the house called 911 to report the suspect was in her yard.

“They’re shooting,” the woman told a dispatcher. “Bullets are flying.”

The man was shot in his side and police began applying pressure to his wound once his weapon was secured and he was handcuffed.

Medics responded to treat the man. His injuries were serious, but non-life-threatening.

No officers were injured. The off-duty officer, who police did not identify, is on paid leaving pending an investigation.

It’s not clear why the off-duty officer responded.

The armed robbery and shooting are connected to an abduction earlier that afternoon in the 4000 block of Burkhardt Road in Riverside, near Woodman Drive.

Three men reportedly attempted to abduct a woman.

Staff Writers Jen Balduf and Nick Blizzard contributed to this report.