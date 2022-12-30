Kettering woman accused of sex with 14-year-old boy arrested for 3rd time

A Kettering woman was arrested Friday for the third time who is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy over the summer.
Justina Faith McBride, 47, is charged in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court with four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of sexual imposition following her October indictment by a county grand jury.
Kettering police took McBride into custody Friday morning at her home after a county judge on Thursday ordered her arrest and set bond at $100,000, records show. It is not clear why a warrant was issued in her case, which was continued until Jan. 11.
It is the second time McBride was re-arrested after a Kettering Municipal Court judge released her on her own recognizance and ordered her to have no contact with with the boy following her Sept. 27 arrest in the case.
Her second arrest was on Oct. 13, when her bond was set at $50,000 plus electronic home monitoring. She later also was granted work privileges, court and jail records show.
Kettering police began an investigation after the boy’s mother reported the allegations after receiving information from a friend, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
McBride admitted to having intercourse with the teen “no more than five times” over the summer, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.
She remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.
