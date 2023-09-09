Large fight after Wayne High School football game leads to call for officer assistance

A report of a large fight at Wayne High School after a football game led to a county-wide call for officer assistance Friday night.

Huber Heights police confirmed reports of a fight at the high school on Chambersburg Road, but said that the scene had since been cleared.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records said that the call for assistance, or “signal 99,” was issued at 9:52 p.m. but canceled just five minutes later at 9:57 p.m.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.