Shots fired leads to large police presence in Troy

Shots fired Thursday night led to a large police presence in Troy.
There were shots fired after Troy police were called to South Kings Chapel Drive, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Police initially were called sometime around 9 p.m. on a report of a suicidal man, dispatchers said.
We are working to learn more about the incident and will update this report.
In Other News
1
Man accused of shooting and wounding Sidney police sergeant arrested
2
‘Armed and dangerous’ Dayton man wanted in neighbor attack
3
Text-to-911 program launches in Centerville, West Carrollton
4
Greene County Jail inmate who left work detail back in custody, charged
5
Prosecutors want $1M bond reinstated for man accused of shooting Dayton