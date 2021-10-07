Most wanted: Dayton man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help to find a 46-year-old man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.
Eric Lee Newsome stands 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 200 pounds and was last known to live on South Hedges Street.
He is wanted for two counts of felonious assault and is should be considered “armed and dangerous,” according to a social media post from the Dayton Police Department.
Newsome also is on federal probation.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts or who sees him should call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or 911.
