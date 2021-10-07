dayton-daily-news logo
X

Most wanted: Dayton man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Eric Lee Newsome
Caption
Eric Lee Newsome

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
9 minutes ago

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help to find a 46-year-old man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

Eric Lee Newsome stands 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 200 pounds and was last known to live on South Hedges Street.

He is wanted for two counts of felonious assault and is should be considered “armed and dangerous,” according to a social media post from the Dayton Police Department.

Newsome also is on federal probation.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts or who sees him should call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or 911.

In Other News
1
Greene County Jail inmate who left work detail back in custody, charged
2
Prosecutors want $1M bond reinstated for man accused of shooting Dayton
3
Final sentencing ends months of pain for Middletown after death of...
4
Men charged in death of Miamisburg High School student plead in case
5
19-year-old charged with reckless homicide in July shooting of...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top