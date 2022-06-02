POLICE: Shooter ran through Miami Valley Hospital, pointed gun at others

A Montgomery County Jail inmate who shot and killed an armed security guard at Miami Valley Hospital Wednesday ran through the hallway and pointed a gun at others before exiting to the parking lot, Dayton police said.
A large struggle took place in a private emergency department room where the inmate was receiving treatment for an illness prior to the shooting, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said.
The security guard had multiple skull fractures and lacerations to his hands from fighting back, Johns said. He was shot once in the back of the neck.
Johns identified the security guard as 78-year-old Darrell Holderman and the inmate as 30-year-old Brian Booth.
Booth fatally shot himself in the parking lot, police said.
A nurse confirmed Booth was handcuffed in the room approximately half an hour before the shooting, Johns said. There was a handcuff on the bedrail and leg shackles on the floor with a key in them.
“I don’t know if we’ll ever really know if he was handcuffed when this all happened,” Johns said.
There is no surveillance footage from inside the private room. There is footage from the hallways and emergency room waiting area.
“It was alarming to watch,” Johns said. “This is definitely a tragedy, but it could have been so much more worse. This man was running through the hallway pointing a gun at people. People were ducking for cover.”
Holderman worked for Merchants Security, which contracts with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to provide security when inmates are admitted to hospitals.
Holderman was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Johns said.
“This is the only critical incident we are aware of involving an inmate with security on them at the hospital,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck Wednesday. “We have not had any issues in the past.”
He’s ordered deputy sheriffs to stay with any inmates admitted to the hospital until the investigation is completed.
The sheriff’s office uses deputy sheriffs and private security to guard inmates at the hospital.
“Not all of our inmates who are at hospitals are there with private security,” Streck said. “Very often deputy sheriffs are with them depending on their classification, past crimes and behavior.”
The inmate was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Sunday on a probation violation. He was previously booked for minor drug-related or traffic offenses, Streck said.
“There is nothing in this individual’s past that led anyone to believe that such a horrific incident would occur,” he said.