1 dead, security guard injured following shooting at Miami Valley Hospital

A Montgomery County Jail inmate is dead and a security guard injured following a shooting at Miami Valley Hospital Wednesday morning, according to Dayton police.
The inmate was receiving treatment in the hospital’s emergency department when he took an armed security guard’s gun and shot the guard, said Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns.
“The inmate was able to get the gun away from the armed security guard and shot the security guard and then shot himself in the parking lot behind the emergency room,” Johns said. “At this time the inmate is deceased from his gunshot wound that was self-inflicted.”
The condition on the security guard was not available. The security guard is private guard the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office uses to guard prisoners, Johns said. He is not a deputy.
The guard was assigned to the inmate as emergency security when the inmate was brought to the hospital around 1 a.m., Johns added.
Miami Valley Hospital is safe and secure, said Mike Uhl, Miami Valley Hospital president.
Emergency department services were being rerouted, but as of 12:09 p.m. all normal operations have resumed at the hospital.
No hospital staff members were injured, Uhl added.
The investigation was contained to the emergency department and did not impact the rest of Miami Valley’s campus.
“It’s a tragedy,” Johns said. “Thankfully more people weren’t hurt.”
The inmate was being held at the jail on a probation violation.
Police are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting and how the man was able to get ahold of the guard’s weapon.
“We don’t know exactly how he was able to get ahold of the security guard’s gun,” said Johns. “We just know about 9:45 this morning that’s when this actually happened.”
As a general rule inmates are handcuffed at the hospital, he said. However, sometimes that changes due to the medical procedures that are taking place.
Officers were already at the hospital on a different incident, he added.
The hospital has its own campus police division, Uhl said, but it’s not unusual for Miami Valley to have deputies or Dayton police in the emergency department due to the nature of its services.
