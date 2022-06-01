1 dead, security guard injured following shooting at Miami Valley Hospital

Miami Valley Hospital is safe and secure, said Mike Uhl, Miami Valley Hospital president.

Emergency department services were being rerouted, but as of 12:09 p.m. all normal operations have resumed at the hospital.

No hospital staff members were injured, Uhl added.

The investigation was contained to the emergency department and did not impact the rest of Miami Valley’s campus.

“It’s a tragedy,” Johns said. “Thankfully more people weren’t hurt.”

The inmate was being held at the jail on a probation violation.

Police are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting and how the man was able to get ahold of the guard’s weapon.

“We don’t know exactly how he was able to get ahold of the security guard’s gun,” said Johns. “We just know about 9:45 this morning that’s when this actually happened.”

As a general rule inmates are handcuffed at the hospital, he said. However, sometimes that changes due to the medical procedures that are taking place.

Officers were already at the hospital on a different incident, he added.

The hospital has its own campus police division, Uhl said, but it’s not unusual for Miami Valley to have deputies or Dayton police in the emergency department due to the nature of its services.

We will continue to update this story as information is available.