Local rapper ‘Lil Jay 937′ wanted connected to shots fired on U.S. 35

One man is in custody and police are searching for another after the pair allegedly chased a person down the highway and fired shots at the person’s car.
According to Miami Valley Crimestoppers, on Nov. 1 a person called 911 at about 4:45 p.m. to say that two people were chasing him down eastbound U.S. 35 near Steve Whalen Boulevard. The caller said the pair fired shots that hit the caller’s vehicle.
The caller identified the suspects as Noah C. S. Branham, 22, of Beavercreek, and Jason D. Ross Jr., 18, of Dayton, and took photos of the pair during the incident.
Branham is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail on $100,000 bail.
According to the release, Ross reached out through a lawyer to say he would turn himself in but failed to do so.
Then, on Nov. 5, police said that Ross got into an argument while at Flannigan’s Pub, pulled a handgun on patrons and threatened them before fleeing, first on foot, then in a gray Toyota Corolla.
Police said Ross was recognized by the pub’s security as a regular at several establishments, where they said Ross portrays himself as a “gangster rapper” named “Lil Jay 937.” Police said he also goes by “Frerarie Jay.”
Both Branham and Ross were indicted Nov. 3 in Dayton Municipal Court on felonious assault charges. It is unclear what other charges, if any, Ross could see for the Nov. 5 incident.
