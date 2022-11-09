Local rapper ‘Lil Jay 937′ wanted connected to shots fired on U.S. 35

According to the release, Ross reached out through a lawyer to say he would turn himself in but failed to do so.

Then, on Nov. 5, police said that Ross got into an argument while at Flannigan’s Pub, pulled a handgun on patrons and threatened them before fleeing, first on foot, then in a gray Toyota Corolla.

Police said Ross was recognized by the pub’s security as a regular at several establishments, where they said Ross portrays himself as a “gangster rapper” named “Lil Jay 937.” Police said he also goes by “Frerarie Jay.”

Both Branham and Ross were indicted Nov. 3 in Dayton Municipal Court on felonious assault charges. It is unclear what other charges, if any, Ross could see for the Nov. 5 incident.