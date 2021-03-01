Longtime Dayton resident becomes acting U.S. attorney for region

Vipal Patel, a 1985 Beavercreek High School graduate, was sworn in by Chief Judge Algenon Marbley during a virtual ceremony. Patel has served as an Assistant United States Attorney since 2000.

Patel has served as an adjunct professor at the University of Dayton Law School since 2008, is the head coach of a local soccer team he helped found with the Dayton Salvation Army and resides in downtown Dayton with his family.