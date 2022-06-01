BreakingNews
Security guard, inmate die after shooting at Miami Valley Hospital
Xenia man sentenced to 20 years in 2016 Fairborn homicide, robbery

Devon Laurice Cox

Crime & Law
By
59 minutes ago

A 27-year-old Xenia man will spend the next two decades in prison for a 2016 homicide and robbery in Fairborn.

Devon Cox was sentenced Wednesday in Greene County Common Pleas Court to 20 years in prison following his guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification and aggravated robbery.

The guilty pleas and sentencing were announced Wednesday by Green County Prosecutor David Hayes.

Cox’s charges stem from the Nov. 20, 2016, shooting death of 23-year-old Jarrell Plummer in a Fairborn apartment.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fairborn police looking for suspect wanted for murder

Police said that Plummer had been robbed, then shot in the head and chest. Emergency crews took him to a local hospital, where he died.

Police in 2016 identified Cox and Rashawn Cochran as persons of interest, saying both were charged with aggravated robbery.

Cochran was arrested in August 2019. In 2021 he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification and aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Cox was indicted in 2019 on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, but was not arrested until February 2022, when a U.S. Marshals strike team tracked him to Middletown.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man wanted for 2016 murder in Fairborn arrested in Middletown

Speaking on Cox’s plea and sentencing, Hayes said, “Jarrell Plummer’s family has waited far too long for justice in this case.”

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

