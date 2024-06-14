Man accused in gunpoint home invasion, robbery in Harrison Twp. indicted

By
30 minutes ago
A Dayton man indicted Friday is facing seven felony charges following a late May home invasion and robbery at gunpoint at a Harrison Twp. home.

Dakota Maddox, 24, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, two counts of abduction, two counts of grand theft (firearm) and one count of theft.

Maddox and another person are accused of entering a Daleview Avenue mobile home shortly before 3:15 a.m. May 31 in Harrison Twp. Maddox and the other suspect forced the resident into a bedroom at gunpoint and took his cellphone, money and two handguns before fleeing in a vehicle later identified by detectives, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

Detectives on June 4 found the vehicle used during the robbery and performed surveillance on it in Kettering. They reportedly saw Maddox come out of a residence and get in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Maddox was taken into custody without incident with the assistance of the Kettering Police Department.

Two firearms were found — including one stolen during the Daleview Avenue robbery — during a search of Maddox’s residence and vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the other suspect in the case can contact the Special Investigation Unit at 937-225-6499.

