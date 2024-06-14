Man accused in gunpoint home invasion, robbery in Harrison Twp. indicted

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Maddox and another person are accused of entering a Daleview Avenue mobile home shortly before 3:15 a.m. May 31 in Harrison Twp. Maddox and the other suspect forced the resident into a bedroom at gunpoint and took his cellphone, money and two handguns before fleeing in a vehicle later identified by detectives, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

Detectives on June 4 found the vehicle used during the robbery and performed surveillance on it in Kettering. They reportedly saw Maddox come out of a residence and get in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Maddox was taken into custody without incident with the assistance of the Kettering Police Department.

Two firearms were found — including one stolen during the Daleview Avenue robbery — during a search of Maddox’s residence and vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the other suspect in the case can contact the Special Investigation Unit at 937-225-6499.