More details expected today in multi-state investigation involving motorcycle club

Search warrants were executed at residences in Xenia and Huber Heights Thursday, according to law enforcement. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Special Agent John Nokes said the investigation involved the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club.

He said warrants search warrants were served in multiple states but could not confirm how many.

ATF agents, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Xenia police were at a house in the 1000 block of Colorado Drive. Huber Heights police confirmed a search warrant was served on state Route 202 near Needmore, but no arrests were reported.

