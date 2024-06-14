BreakingNews
More details expected today in multi-state investigation involving motorcycle club

More information is expected to be released today about a multi-state, multi-agency investigation involving a motorcycle club that resulted in crews serving multiple search warrants in the Miami Valley and U.S. Thursday morning.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio is expected to share more details about the investigation Friday morning.

Search warrants were executed at residences in Xenia and Huber Heights Thursday, according to law enforcement. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Special Agent John Nokes said the investigation involved the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club.

He said warrants search warrants were served in multiple states but could not confirm how many.

ATF agents, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Xenia police were at a house in the 1000 block of Colorado Drive. Huber Heights police confirmed a search warrant was served on state Route 202 near Needmore, but no arrests were reported.

We will update this story as more details are available.

