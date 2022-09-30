Man accused in Harrison Twp. shooting indicted

Lewis Royalston, 26, of Dayton is facing two counts each of felonious assault and having weapons while under disability, according to a grand jury report.

The charges stem from a shooting o Sept. 21 at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Indian Runn Drive. Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to the building after a 911 caller reported he was shot and was in a vehicle following the shooter’s vehicle, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.