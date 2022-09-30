Man accused in Harrison Twp. shooting indicted

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted a man accused of shooting another man in the leg last week in Harrison Twp.
Lewis Royalston, 26, of Dayton is facing two counts each of felonious assault and having weapons while under disability, according to a grand jury report.
The charges stem from a shooting o Sept. 21 at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Indian Runn Drive. Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to the building after a 911 caller reported he was shot and was in a vehicle following the shooter’s vehicle, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.
Dispatch reportedly advised the man to pull over to talk deputies. When the man met with investigators, he told them he was shot in the leg by Royalston, who is the boyfriend of his child’s mother, according to court records.
In addition to the man’s gunshot wound, deputies also noticed his vehicle was shot three times, according to an affidavit.
Royalston was arrested hours later following a traffic stop.
