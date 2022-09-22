Man shot at Harrison Twp. apartment complex; Suspect in custody

Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot in the 4000 block of Indian Runn Drive in the Meadows of Catalpa apartment complex in Harrison Township Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies originally were dispatched to a report of someone hearing gunshots and a person screaming in that area at 4:48 p.m., according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Dispatches received an additional call, though, from a man saying he had been shot and would meet deputies at the Marathon gas station at 4351 Riverside Drive.
The sheriff’s office said that they found the man in the Marathon parking lot, who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower left leg. Deputies said that the man’s car also had “several” bullet holes on the left side that continued into the interior.
Medics were on scene but there is no record of the man being taken to the hospital, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Detectives later Wednesday evening found the suspect with the assistance of the Huber Heights police, according to the sheriff’s office, and the suspect was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
The shooting remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
