Man accused in Trotwood killing indicted on murder charges

A man suspected of shooting and killing a 28-year-old man in Trotwood earlier this month has been indicted on murder charges.
Timothy Lynch, 40, was indicted Monday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, each with a three-year firearm specification.
Lynch is accused of shooting and killing Erick Quiroz-Rivas on Sept. 5.
On that day police and medics were dispatched to the 8000 block of Belle Creek Lane, and found a man, later identified as Quiroz-Rivas, with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Medics took Quiroz-Rivas to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died, according to police and Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
Lynch is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 19, according to court documents.
