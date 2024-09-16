Man accused in Trotwood killing indicted on murder charges

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Lynch is accused of shooting and killing Erick Quiroz-Rivas on Sept. 5.

On that day police and medics were dispatched to the 8000 block of Belle Creek Lane, and found a man, later identified as Quiroz-Rivas, with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Medics took Quiroz-Rivas to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died, according to police and Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Lynch is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 19, according to court documents.