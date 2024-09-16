Breaking: Woman who posted viral Springfield cat-eating claims: ‘I feel for the Haitian community’

Man accused in Trotwood killing indicted on murder charges

Crime & Law
By
15 minutes ago
X

A man suspected of shooting and killing a 28-year-old man in Trotwood earlier this month has been indicted on murder charges.

Timothy Lynch, 40, was indicted Monday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, each with a three-year firearm specification.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Lynch is accused of shooting and killing Erick Quiroz-Rivas on Sept. 5.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man killed in Trotwood shooting ID’d; suspect charged with murder

On that day police and medics were dispatched to the 8000 block of Belle Creek Lane, and found a man, later identified as Quiroz-Rivas, with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Medics took Quiroz-Rivas to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died, according to police and Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Lynch is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 19, according to court documents.

In Other News
1
Dayton man accused of firing shots at girlfriend, fleeing police
2
Miamisburg native appointed city’s next police chief
3
Juvenile arrested, stolen vehicles damaged after Clearcreek Twp...
4
Library closed after teen fights outside that spread to RTA hub
5
Dayton woman dies after pursuit, crash on I-70 in Clark County

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.