Man charged with murder in Trotwood shooting

A Trotwood man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man last week.
Timothy Lynch, 40, was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault in the Montgomery County Municipal Court – Western Division. Each charge has a three-year firearm specification.
In an arraignment Monday, Lynch pleaded not guilty to each charge, and his bond was set at $1 million.
Police and medics were dispatched to the 8000 block of Belle Creek Lane at around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5.
Trotwood police said that found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medics took the man to a local hospital, where he died due to his injuries, police said.
Lynch is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 16, according to the jail website.
