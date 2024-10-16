Man accused of abusing corpse, tampering with evidence in Dayton homicide

The victim in the case was identified as Matthew Joseph Edward Thomas of Dayton, who was pronounced dead Nov. 1, 2023, by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

“This incident was later determined to be a homicide,” Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said previously.

Dayton police were dispatched around 6:45 a.m. to an apartment in the first block of Richmond Avenue on a report of a suspicious circumstance.

A 911 caller reported two men appeared to be putting a body wrapped in a blue tarp in the back of a pickup truck, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

It is not clear how Thomas died and the Dayton Daily News has requested his cause of death from the coroner’s office.

As part of the investigation, which remains ongoing, the Dayton Police Homicide Unit was seeking an older model red and white Ford pickup truck.

Anyone with information related to Thomas’ death can call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. To remain anonymous contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).