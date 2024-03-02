Man accused of attacking woman with baseball bat, choking her in Harrison Twp

Credit: HANDOUT

Credit: HANDOUT

A Harrison Township man is being charged with felonious assault and strangulation connected to an alleged assault on Feb. 27.

Hobert Brown, 64, was charged two days later in Vandalia Municipal Court, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, to be held without bond.

According to court documents, investigators said that they met with the victim of an assault on Feb. 27. The victim told deputies that Brown hit her twice with a baseball bat, after which there was an argument where Brown choked her and dragged her throughout the home until she was able to get away.

She said that she then ran to her vehicle and drove herself to the Harrison Township sheriff’s office location.

Deputies were not able to find Brown when they went to the woman’s house.

Brown was not in custody at the Montgomery County Jail at time of writing.

