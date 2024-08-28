BreakingNews
2 arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 12-year-old Dayton girl

Man accused of being hired to set Dayton fire that destroyed 3 houses

Crime & Law
By
Aug 28, 2024
X

A Harrison Twp. man has been charged with allegedly setting a fire that destroyed three houses and damaged several others in June.

Michael C. Fabian, 43, was charged in Dayton Municipal Court with two counts of aggravated arson, according to court documents filed Monday.

The charges reach back to June 10, when fire crews responded to a fire in the 2100 block of East Fourth Street.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Emergency demolition ordered for 3 houses after major fire in Dayton

When crews arrived there were heavy flames in multiple buildings. In the end, three houses were destroyed, several others were damaged by the heat, and a firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. An emergency demolition was ordered of the damaged buildings.

The affidavit said that one fire fighting apparatus was also damaged.

When looking into the fire, investigators received an informant tip that Fabian had been living in the property and was hired to set the fire, court documents said. When interviewed, investigators said Fabian admitted to being solicited to burning the buildings, and to lighting cardboard on fire and putting it under the exterior stairs behind one of the structures.

Fabian was not in the Montgomery County Jail at time of writing, and a warrant was issued for Fabian’s arrest.

In Other News
1
Man reportedly shoots into house over $20 debt, arrested after SWAT...
2
Moraine man accused of attacking, strangling officers when found...
3
NEW DETAILS: Social media post leads to woman charged in Beavercreek...
4
Man charged in stabbing that critically injured woman in Preble County
5
Dayton man pleads guilty to dozens of charges involving child sexual...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top