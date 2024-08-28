Man accused of being hired to set Dayton fire that destroyed 3 houses

The charges reach back to June 10, when fire crews responded to a fire in the 2100 block of East Fourth Street.

When crews arrived there were heavy flames in multiple buildings. In the end, three houses were destroyed, several others were damaged by the heat, and a firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. An emergency demolition was ordered of the damaged buildings.

The affidavit said that one fire fighting apparatus was also damaged.

When looking into the fire, investigators received an informant tip that Fabian had been living in the property and was hired to set the fire, court documents said. When interviewed, investigators said Fabian admitted to being solicited to burning the buildings, and to lighting cardboard on fire and putting it under the exterior stairs behind one of the structures.

Fabian was not in the Montgomery County Jail at time of writing, and a warrant was issued for Fabian’s arrest.