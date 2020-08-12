Man accused of giving kids alcohol indicted on additional sex charges

A man accused of providing two young girls alcohol and sexually assaulting them was re-indicted Wednesday with additional charges.
Spencer Anderson, 40, is now facing six counts of gross sexual imposition (victim under the age of 13) and four counts of rape (victim under the age of 13) in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
He pleaded not guilty to the original charges. A message left for defense attorney Michael Pentecost was not immediately returned Wednesday.
A statement of facts filed in the case says the assaults allegedly occurred between Jan. 1, 2009, and June 11, 2018. The court document says Anderson was known to the victims. The statement of facts says the alleged assaults took place at multiple locations.
A Montgomery County prosecutor spokesman said it is believed Anderson provided alcohol to the victims once.
Anderson was originally charged in Dayton Municipal Court in May and indicted into Montgomery County Common Pleas Court in June, court records show. He was due back in court on Aug. 21 for a motion to suppress evidence hearing.
He is now due back in court on Aug. 18 for an arraignment on the new charges. He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond, according to jail records.