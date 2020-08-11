Dayton police catch man who barricaded himself in Dayton home

Dayton police caught a man who initially barricaded himself in a house and then tried to jump a fence to escape capture on Tuesday afternoon.
Police were in the area of Mapleview and Watervliet avenues in Dayton after a person barricaded himself inside a home, according to 911 dispatchers.
Initial police scanner traffic indicated the person was armed.
Crews initially responded to the 2100 block of Mapleview Avenue around 1:20 p.m. People were asked to avoid the area initially.
The man reportedly fled the house, jumped a fence and was captured on Revere Avenue. He was taken into the back of a police cruiser.