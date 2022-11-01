dayton-daily-news logo
Man accused of burning girlfriend’s face with hot iron indicted

Crime & Law
By
36 minutes ago

A Dayton man indicted Tuesday is accused of burning his girlfriend’s face with a hot iron and beating her during a fight last weekend over his missing $200.

Malik Taleeb Rasheed, 46, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas ‘Court for two counts of felonious assault.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Rasheed’s 37-year-old girlfriend told Dayton police that she and Rasheed began to argue around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 22 inside her home in the 300 block of Kenilworth Avenue. She said Rasheed accused her of taking the $200 missing from his wallet and then took her 9mm caliber turquoise handgun from her purse and said he was going to keep it, according to an affidavit.

“Mr. Rasheed then took a hot iron and struck [his girlfriend] in the face multiple times, causing a laceration below her right eye and a burn on the left side of her face,” the affidavit stated. “Mr. Rasheed then continued to stomp and kick [his girlfriend] in her head and spine.”

Rasheed and his girlfriend had been dating for about one and a half months, and Rasheed moved into his girlfriend’s residence about two weeks before the attack, according to court documents.

He is held on a $100,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

