Man accused of burning girlfriend’s face with hot iron indicted

Rasheed’s 37-year-old girlfriend told Dayton police that she and Rasheed began to argue around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 22 inside her home in the 300 block of Kenilworth Avenue. She said Rasheed accused her of taking the $200 missing from his wallet and then took her 9mm caliber turquoise handgun from her purse and said he was going to keep it, according to an affidavit.

“Mr. Rasheed then took a hot iron and struck [his girlfriend] in the face multiple times, causing a laceration below her right eye and a burn on the left side of her face,” the affidavit stated. “Mr. Rasheed then continued to stomp and kick [his girlfriend] in her head and spine.”