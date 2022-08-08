Man accused of running down bicyclist, fleeing in Dayton

“The vehicle drove over the curb, struck and drove over him while he was riding a bicycle,” the affidavit stated. “Two of the occupants got out of the car and looked at (the victim).”

The car fled but the cyclist was able to provide its license plate number to police.

He also told police that about an hour before he was run over that he was riding his bicycle on Xenia Avenue at South Keowee Street when the same Impala pulled up and the occupants threw a water bottle at him. The cyclist said he threw a small flashlight at the car, which struck the rear window. The driver of the car chased him but he got away, according to the affidavit.

Police found Cook when they went to the car’s registered owner’s address. He reportedly admitted to police that he was driving the car during the incident and when fleeing.

“Video was located showing Cook driving the vehicle and getting out to look at (the victim),” the affidavit stated.

Also, police said the Impala has damage to the front bumper and a broken rear window.

“The bumper was hanging loose and missing a driver’s side driving light lens,” which police reported finding at the accident scene, documents stated.

Dayton police also filed a crash report indicating Cook around 8 p.m. struck a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado parked on Corwin Street when the Impala was traveling west at high speed on Xenia Avenue fleeing the scene of a crash when it and lost control while making a right turn onto Corwin Street, according to the report.

The Impala “then backed up and continued west on Xenia, driving over the west curb, striking the sop sign posted at Xenia and Corwin,” the report stated.

The Impala was recovered at the registered owner’s address during the investigation into the crash involving the bicyclist, the report stated.

Cook was arrested Friday remains in the Montgomery County Jail.