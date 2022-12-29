Man accused of running from Butler Twp. police, hitting cruisers with stolen truck

A man is facing charges after he reportedly ran from police officers and then hit multiple cruisers with a stolen pickup truck during frigid conditions on Christmas Eve in Butler Twp.
Anthony Lamar Brown, 32, of Columbus was charged with felonious assault of a police officer, failure to comply, grand theft of a motor vehicle, vandalism and obstructing official business, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records. His bond was set at $500,000 on Tuesday.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Butler Twp. police responded around 10:45 a.m. Dec. 24 to the Days Inn in the 7400 block of Miller Lane on a report of a disorderly person. When officers arrived, a woman told them Brown threatened to kill her and was chasing her, according to court documents.
Brown reportedly had multiple warrants and a probation violation. When police found him hiding nearby, Brown ran away.
He crossed Interstate 75 North and almost caused a wreck, according to an affidavit. He then reportedly stole a Dodge Dakota pickup truck parked at Knights Inn Dayton in the 7500 block of Poe Avenue nearby.
When police arrived in marked cruisers, “Anthony deliberately rammed multiple cruisers and almost struck [an officer] as well. … Anthony appeared to deliberately try to strike [the officer],” the affidavit stated.
Officers took Brown into custody after performing a vehicle take-down maneuver.
He remains in the Montgomery County Jail.
