Man charged with murder accused of shooting girlfriend in Miami Twp.

Police determined the bullet that struck a post of the headboard of the bed in the master bedroom came from an adjacent apartment, according to an affidavit.

The front door to that apartment was unlocked, and no one responded to police announcements to come out. Davis lived there with her children and had a protection order against Jenkins, the father of the children. Her car was parked outside, and a cellphone ping indicated her phone was last in the area of the apartment. Officers reached Jenkins, who said he had no idea where Davis or the children were, but police later learned the children were with their grandmother, the document stated.

Inside the apartment, police found Davis deceased in the bathroom of the master bedroom after she appeared to have been shot several times.

Dispatchers later were notified by the Tennessee State Highway Patrol in Knoxville that Jenkins pulled up to them on the side of the highway and said he shot and possibly killed his girlfriend in Ohio. Troopers arrested Jenkins and said he admitted to shooting Davis, according to the affidavit.