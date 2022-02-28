Man accused of setting ex-girlfriend’s house on fire in Dayton

The woman said she has a protection order against Pitts because of previous threats, including to burn her house down, according to the document.

During the investigation, crews found blood smears throughout the house after the suspect had broken glass and destroyed the victim’s property. Once Pitts was found, he had blood on his hand and bedding. When police arrested Pitts, he reportedly had keys belonging to the victim, the document stated.

Pitts is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Feb. 22 arrest by Dayton police.