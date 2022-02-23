Hamburger icon
Trotwood man accused of firing shotgun at ex, her friends

Anthony M. Williams

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Anthony M. Williams

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
36 minutes ago

A 21-year-old Trotwood man indicted Wednesday is accused of firing a shotgun at his ex-girlfriend and her two friends — one a teen — following an argument when she came to get her belongings.

Anthony M. Williams is scheduled to appear Tuesday for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of felonious assault, each with a three-year firearm specification.

ExploreDeputy hit by car ID’d; suspect shot twice in arm

Williams argued with his ex-girlfriend on Feb. 13 when she came to his residence to retrieve her belongings, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court’s Western Division.

The ex-girlfriend and two of her friends, including a juvenile, got into a vehicle to leave when Williams “fires rounds from a shotgun at the vehicle” and the “vehicle is struck by shotgun pellets,” the affidavit stated.

Williams is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Feb. 13 arrest by Trotwood police.

