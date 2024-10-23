Man accused of setting fire to Kettering house while 2 sleep faces 12 years in prison

23 minutes ago
A man accused of setting fire to a Kettering house in July while two people slept inside faces up to a dozen years in prison.

Nicholas Frank Flowers, 35, of Kettering pleaded guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to burglary via a bill of information. Two counts of aggravated arson were dismissed as part of his plea, according to court records.

Kettering police and fire departments responded around 12:30 a.m. July 3 to a fire in the 2100 block of East Baatan Drive.

Initially, a resident was believed to be in the basement where the fire was, according to a Kettering police log. Due to heavy smoke, police could not go inside. Kettering firefighters searched the house but did not find anyone inside.

Two people were sleeping in the house at the time of the fire, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

Investigators determined Flowers intentionally set the fire in the basement and left without telling the residents about the fire, police and court records stated.

He was arrested later that morning at his residence in the 2200 block of South Smithville Road.

Flowers is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 20, and agreed to have no contact with the two men who were inside the house.

