Moraine man pleads guilty connected to 2023 fatal crash

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

As part of the plea agreement, Elliott agreed to a maximum definite prison term of 10 years and to the suspension of his driver’s license.

His license will be suspended for at least three years but could be suspended for life. He will also face up to five years of parole and fines of up to $30,000.

Elliott is scheduled to be sentenced May 29.

Two charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence were dismissed, according to court documents.

At around 11:15 p.m. Aug. 25, 2023, Elliott was driving a 1999 Lexus LS southbound on Ohio 741 when he ran a red light at the Lyons Road intersection, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

When he did so, he crashed into a 2010 Nissan Versa that was turning from Ohio 741 onto Lyons Road, forcing the Nissan to crash into a traffic pole before coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Ohio 741, the report said. The Lexus continued south on Ohio 741, hitting a curb, an AT&T box and finally a ditch.

The driver of the Nissan, Denis Benjamin Jacob, 40, of Miami Twp., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews took Elliott to Kettering Health Dayton for possible injuries, and his blood tested positive for cannabinoids and opioids, the crash report said.